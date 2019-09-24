Lush

Cream Egg - Yellow Bubbleroon

These goodies are available online now, and will start hopping into stores starting March 18th—check with your local shop to confirm availability. What do creamy fair trade cocoa and shea butters, spearmint oil and a cracking good time have in common? They're all inside this limited edition cream egg! Crumble under the running water as you fill your tub to create a delicate minty sanctuary full of eggcellent bubbles. Spearmint oil tingles your senses while the rich butters soften and hydrate skin. Fancy another color of minty, bubbly bliss? Check out Blue Cream egg too!