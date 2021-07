Marcelle

Cream Blush

C$12.99

Buy Now Review It

At Shoppers Drug Mart

About This Product ITEM #056599623397 This blush lets you achieve a creamy, dreamy and effortless flush. The four shades adjust to each skin tone to create natural-looking, everyday radiance.Its lightweight and creamy formula blends for a no-makeup look. Enriched with vitamin C for an added brightening effect. Smooth on with your fingertips or a synthetic.All skin types.