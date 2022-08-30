Crave

The Crave Vesper is a stunning vibrating pendant necklace that is both elegant and intriguing. Wear it casually, or with your sexiest attire, and share the secret of this fine jewelry with a lover, or keep the mystery intact. The necklace has a choice of gold or silver, depending on your fashion tastes and your budget: splurge on 24k gold or go for a more modestly-priced rose gold or stainless steel version. The slim pendant shape is about three inches long and hangs on a chain that positions it where you need it to make a statement or issue an invitation. To use the vibrator, press the discreet button on the side. The vibrator channels the most intense vibration to the tip yet can be felt along the length of the bullet. Recharges via a USB port. Makes a unique and stylish gift for lovers and friends alike. One year manufacturer's warranty.