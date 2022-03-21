FP Movement

Style No. 66728312; Color Code: 041 From low-impact workouts to rest days, these so fun flares are featured in a high-rise silhouette with an ultra-flattering V-waistband and a kick flare with a slit at the ankle. Pull-on style Comfortable stretch fit Fitted through hips and thighs FP Movement A destination for the life well-lived, Free People Movement offers performance-ready activewear, practice-perfect styles and beyond-the-gym staples. We believe in the power of community, in supporting and lifting each other up and always #movingtogether. Care/Import Machine Wash Cold Made in the USA