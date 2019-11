Juicy Couture

Cozy Zip Puffer Jacket

$248.00 $79.97

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom Rack

A warm and thick puffer jacket features a high neck and an easy-wear zip front to help protect you against the elements. Stand-up collar. Long sleeves with elasticized cuffs. Front zip closure. Front welt pockets. Solid color. Brand logo accent. Puffer construction. Insulated and lined. Elasticized hem.