United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Australia
We The Free
Cozy Opal Swing Jacket
$98.00$39.95
At Free People
Medical-grade soft silicone Pin point flutter tip for targeted clitoral stimulation Waterproof (up to 1 meter) Longlife battery (up to 2 hours) Tres quiet <50db Magnetic Charging Port USB charging 100% waterproof for use anywhere, anytime 7 speeds and modes Easy to use one button operation Made With: 100% medical grade silicone, latex & phthalate free (RoHs passed / CE certified), polymer lithium battery, IPX6 waterproof