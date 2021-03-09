Skims

Cozy Knit Tank

C$85.00

Buy Now Review It

At Skims

Designed to offer warmth, coziness, and the perfect fit, the Cozy Knit Tank is composed of soft, stretchy boucle yarn and features a flattering squared scoop neckline. Pair the Cozy Knit Tank with the Cozy Knit Short and Cozy Knit Robe for the ultimate loungewear set. boucle yarn tank with wide double scoop neckline, knit with stretch for comfort and ease Sasha is size 16 and 5’10”, wearing a SKIMS size 2X/3X 76% polyester/24% nylon hand wash cold with like colors only. non-chlorine bleach when needed. do not tumble dry. imported