STYLE #558832 In totally have-to-have hues, this extra cozy cotton terry style is the coolest can't-resist. Crew neck. Long sleeves. Henley button placket. Side slits. • Cozy: live-in 24/7 vibes • Relaxed fit • Soft knit • Hits at hip • 23 3/4" long Available in: Pink, White Fabric & Care • 54% Cotton 46% Polyester • Machine Washable • Imported