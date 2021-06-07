United States
Graf Lantz
Cozy Carrier Solo
$39.00
At Goodee
Whether you're bringing your favorite bottle of wine to a BYOB restaurant or a friend's home, this elegant bottle carrier by Graf Lantz ensures you do it in the most sustainable way possible. Responsibly crafted from the finest Bavarian Merino wool felt and complete with vegetable-tanned leather trim, this durable carrier holds a standard bottle and provides excellent natural insulation, stain resistance, and wicking properties.