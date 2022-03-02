Eddie Bauer

Cozy Camp Fleece Jogger Pants

$50.00

Buy Now Review It

At Eddie Bauer

Product Description We took our favorite sweats and added spandex for the comfort of stretch and made the interior even softer. You might just want to live in these joggers. Models shown are 5'9" to 5'11" tall, wearing size S/4, L/12, or XXL/18. Features Rib-knit waistband and cuffs Tapered legs for a flattering fit Two hand pockets Inseam: 28" Reg | 25" Petite | 31" Tall | 28" Wos Classic. A universal fit. Not too slim, not too relaxed on body. Care Turn garment inside out. Machine wash cold with like colors. Only non-chlorine bleach when needed. Tumble dry low. Remove promptly. Cool iron as desired. Do not iron on print. Do not dry clean. Materials 58% cotton/38% polyester/4% spandex Imported