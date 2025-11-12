Boll & Branch

Cozy Bouclé Throw Blanket

$399.00 $319.20

Buy Now Review It

At Boll & Branch

As Featured In A total Satisfyer classic in an absolutely gorgeous rose gold color scheme, the Pro 2 Air Pulse Stimulator has been a fan favorite for years now, and with very, very good reason - orgasms! After all, nothing beats eleven modes of gently sucking pressure described as 'oral sex but more intense', 'an orgasm guarantee' and 'completely life-changing.' If zillions of giddy reviews are anything to go on (we think they are!), Satisfyer's signature Air Pulse sensation is completely unique and practically guarantees an orgasm or three. Ranging from gentle to greedy, a unique internal mechanism creates waves and pulses of pressure that throb and subtly suck at your or their sensitive areas. At home or away, the Pro 2's eleven intensities of Air Pulse ecstasy wait to send you or your partner soaring over the orgasm edge in no time flat. Simple buttons control all that pleasure - the small button activates Air Pulse pleasure, while up and down buttons on a larger panel scrolls up and down through the intensity options. To get swept away by Pro 2's Air Pulse magic, hover the soft silicone tip over your or your partner's clitoris or other external sweet spots. You may need to experiment a bit with placement and pressure, but trust us, you'll know when you find The Spot! Aside from some toe-curling sensation, the noise level will drop when in perfect position. In hypoallergenic body safe silicone and velvety ABS plastic, the Pro 2 is easy to clean with warm water and antibacterial soap, or a good toy care fluid/foam. Gently remove the circular treatment tip to cleanse thoroughly. The Pro 2 is safe to use with any great quality water based lubricant, but please keep it away from silicone based lubes and other silicone toys. USB rechargeable, cord included. The Pro 2 is waterproof and submersible.