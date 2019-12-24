Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Plus
Nasty Gal
Cowl You Back Plus Midi Dress
$56.00
$14.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Nasty Gal
Cowl You Back Plus Midi Dress
More from Nasty Gal
Nasty Gal
Faux Leather Burnished Chelsea Boots
$90.00
$32.00
from
Nasty Gal
BUY
Nasty Gal
Blondie Graphic Band Tee
$16.00
from
Nasty Gal
BUY
Nasty Gal
The Answer To Our Layers Padded Jacket
C$255.00
C$102.00
from
Nasty Gal
BUY
Nasty Gal
The Answer To Our Layers Padded Jacket
$170.00
$85.00
from
Nasty Gal
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted