LidiaSophia

Cowboy Western Boots

£50.00

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

Handmade Dispatches from a small business in United Kingdom Materials: Vegan Faux Leather Black Cowboy Boots with hand embroidered detail Sizes 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 available (UK sizing) UK Orders Posted with Free Fast Tracked Delivery (2-3 working days) (Worldwide orders vary)