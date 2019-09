Brain Dead

Brain Dead

Cow Club Chore Shirt Jacket

£220.00 £110.00

Brain Dead share their Cow Club Chore Jacket which is dressed in an amazing cow print throughout. A quarter of the jacket features a reverse cow print with contrasting printed patch pockets. The Cow Club Chore Jacket is finished with tonal stitching and a rubberised button-down closure. -Tonal Stitching. -1/4 reverse cow print, ¾ regular cow print. -Classic collar. -Made in USA. -Cow.