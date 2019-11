$127.00 $85.00

Need some breathing room from all those skinnies? Courtshop’s straight leg blues are slim enough to show off your bod and relaxed enough to drape over your shoes (scrunched ankle woes be gone!). The high-waisted silhouette keeps them looking current and fresh.





COURTSHOP jean, Topshop top, Aldo shoes.



Photographed by Sara Forrest; Modeled by Micaela Piccolo