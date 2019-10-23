William Vintage

Courrèges Ribbed Wool Jumpsuit

$3329.00

Sourced by William Vintage, this cream sleeveless jumpsuit bears a minimalist construction that captures Andr Courrgess futuristic tailoring, which defined the Space Age era of the 1960s. Its crafted in France from ribbed wool with figure-contouring panels to refine the slim silhouette the founder earned a degree in engineering before turning his hand to fashion design. Style it with a structured bag and pumps for an understated occasion look.