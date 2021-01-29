BlushBridesCo

These Silky satin Pajamas are perfect for Valentines Day. The price you see is for one PJ set for either a man or a woman (which includes a Shirt and Bottoms for one person). We can make the PJ set in the following four styles. Please select the style from the drop-down list based on the below options. - Shorts Set i.e. Short Sleeves + Shorts - Short+ Long i.e. Short Sleeves + Pants - Short+Long i.e. Long Sleeves + Shorts - Long Set i.e. Long Sleeves + Pants EMBROIDERY: We offer various options for our embroidery. You can add embroidery on either front or back or even choose both! Please follow the guide as shown in listing photos above and mention choices in the personalization box. SIZE GUIDE: US Sizing: We offer the following sizes: - Adult Sizes - Extra Small (XS), Small (S), Medium (M), Large (L) and Extra Large (XL), - Plus Sizes - 1X, 2X and 3X - Child Sizes - Ages 2-4 years, 5-9 years and 10-12 years. Please see the size chart and order accordingly. You will need to mention the PJ size in the Personalization box along with other details. If you have any questions, please contact the shop. DETAILS: - Contrast Piping in White - Shorts / Pants come with elasticated waist, drawstrings and one pocket - Flattering neckline and cute collar - Japanese satin fabric that looks and feels both rich and luxurious - Comfortable and relaxed fit HOW TO ADD MONOGRAMMING DETAILS: 1. Select the Style and Personalization type for the PJs, i.e. plain/embroidery 2. Fill in the Personalization box with the following details -'Need by Date' - PJ Size - PJ Color - Embroidery Details (if chosen) - Monogram Initials (in Front, Last, Middle Name Order), Lettering, Thread Color & Font Style 3.Select the quantity. 4. Once all items have been added to your cart, you can proceed to checkout. * You will be charged one shipping fee for your whole order not per item. SHIPPING & DELIVERY: Once you place an order, it usually takes 4-5 business days to make the product. Standard shipping takes 6-10 business days (this does not take into account exceptional delays/public holidays) If you need to rush your order, please choose express shipping on checkout. You can contact me directly via message, if you have any questions. RETURNS AND EXCHANGES * We will accept exchanges and returns in case the item is damaged or defective. Please contact me within 3 days of delivery. * We can't accept returns for any customized, or embroidered items. These sales are final and can not be returned or exchanged. * If you wish to return the item for any other valid reason which will depend or vary on a case to case basis, we will return 75% of the merchandise value. * The refund will not include the shipping charges and the cost of shipping the item back to me is to be borne by the customer. Please feel free to contact me for any further questions. We love to work with brides and her bridesmaids for any additional personalizations / requests. Thank you, Jharna