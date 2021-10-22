Leeway Home

Coupe Glass – Set Of 4

Multifunctional pieces are the bread and butter of Leeway home and this coupe set is no exception to the rule. There’s at least four uses we can think of. The first: use it as a martini glass (up, extra dry, with a bleu cheese stuffed olive). Martini glasses in a set of four means you and all your Mad Men can get to sipping. The next use: a cocktail glass (drinks or shrimp cocktail). And finally, break these out to use as a champagne coupe (we’ve all cosplayed Gatsby at least once, be honest).