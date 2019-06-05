Search
Products fromShopClothingDresses
ieie

Country Wedding Dress Set

$519.95
At Etsy
Gorgeous ball gown style 2-piece wedding dress with a blouse top and satin ball gown skirt with lace hemline. Photoed in ivory. This dress can also be made in white and with other customizations.
Featured in 1 story
18 Wedding Dresses That Only LOOK Expensive
by Alyssa Coscarelli