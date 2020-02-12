Antartic Star

Countertop Portable Ice Maker Machine

$102.99

★ 【Quick Make & Perfect Ice】- Making 9 bullet ice in 6-8 minutes, and up to 1.1 lbs of ice cube per hour. Round ice is more smooth and don’t hurt mouth compared with square ice. Middle hollow shape make ice float on drink. ★ 【Automatic Smart Design】- Just need few steps.Add the water, Press the power and chose the ice cube size. Just waiting 6-8 minutes, enjoy your iced drinks. Simple to understand and illuminated with LED lights. Warning lights and an automatic shut off function are activated once the ice basket is full or when water needs to be refilled.Timing function allow you close it in timing. ★ 【Smart-Clean Function】- In areas with hard water, minerals can stick to ice maker internal during the ice making cycle, eventually forming hard, scaly deposits in the ice maker, which can lead to stinky and impure ice cubes. With the self-clean function, cleaning ice maker could be no longer messy. Sponge or rag? No need. Just add some water, and clicking a few buttons. ★ 【Portable & Multifunctional Use】- An ideal choice for barbeques, outdoor parties, or basement bars because of the no water hookup design. Since it’s flexible, light and easy to store,Measuring at 7 lbs you can bring it nearly anywhere. ★ 【1-Year Worry-Free】- Product approved by ETL, 1-year worry-free and 30-day return policy from us. And technical advice and customer service are provided throughout life. Be sure to use your ice shortly after making or store it for later use! Be cool now With our portable ice maker, you will get ice cube anywhere and any time. No more long time waiting for the fridge to make ice. No more lugging enormous ice bags. Our ice maker is fast, smart and make perfect ice. Fast and Fresh Make 9 ice cube in 6-8 minutes, and up to 1.1 lbs of ice cube per hour. Automatic and Smart Press “ON/OFF” button on the control panel to begin the ice making cycle. Than choose the ice cube size. No more redundant operation, you will get 9 ice cube. The ice maker also has clean function. In areas with hard water, minerals can stick