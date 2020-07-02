Igloo

Countertop Ice Maker, 26 Lb. Capacity (aqua)

$129.99

Buy Now Review It

At Walmart

Sleek Design: Compact, portable and convenient countertop design Ice Capacity: Produces 26 pounds of ice in a 24 hour period Water Tank Capacity: 3 quarts Ice Basket Capacity: 2 pounds Multiple Ice Cube Sizes: Small and large Control Panel Lights: LED lights illuminate to indicate Ice Size, Add Water and Ice Full Transparent Lid: Clear lid allows for easy viewing of ice cube capacity Removable Ice Basket: Ice basket easily removes to transfer ice Easy-To-Serve: Ice scoop included to easily fill glasses Drain Plug: Easily drain water from the unit when not in use