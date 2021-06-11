BulutyShop

Cotton Turkish Beach Towel

$16.17

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

Turkish Towel, Quick Dry Bath Towel, Unique Gift, Beach Towel, Peshtemal Towel,Bridesmaid Gift, Bachelorette Towel,100% Cotton High Large Absorbent Quick Dry 100x180cm Eco Friendly Travel Yoga Sauna Hamam Spa Meet the quality of real cotton! Click on the link below to see all our Other Peshtemal Towel models https://www.etsy.com/uk/shop/BulutyShop _______________________________________________________________________________________ This cotton towel is suitable to be used as a bath towel, decorative home textile or throw with its high absorption, thick double-faced texture and color alternatives. Turkish Peshtemal towels are known with their high qualities but this specific product is one of the finest examples of Turkish bath towel. _______________________________________________________________________________________ PRODUCT DETAILS * Weaved using high quality, 100% pure Turkish Cotton yarns * Size: (100 cm x 180 cm) * Item Weight : 270-290Gr * Double-faced knitted on hand looms * Made in Turkey * High absorption of water * Multipurpose * Eco-friendly * Unisex * Exceptionally soft and luscious _______________________________________________________________________________________ INFORMATION ABOUT PESHTEMAL TOWELS Forget about your average terry cloth. A peshtemal (also spelled pestemal or peshtamal) is also called a fouta or hammam towel. Peshtemals are large, flat, rectangle and velvety soft. Inspired by the bath towels used in legendary Turkish spas and hammas that are used to cover the body, these tightly woven creations are extremely strong and durable. Peshtemals are light and take up very little space as they are flat-woven. These qualities make them the perfect travel companions. Just roll them up and put in your bag! They’re also wonderfully suitable for multi-purpose use. Of course, they make fabulous bathroom towels. But you can just as easily wear your peshtemal as a pool-side or beach-side wrap. Many celebrity have been spotted wearing one along the beaches of St. Tropez and Cannes like Jennifer Aniston, Steven Spielberg, Robert De Niro and Demi Moore. They can be worn around the body like a sarong or pareo, for a chic cover-up. It’s light and airy and feels great against your skin! Peshtemal towels also look fabulous draped over the shoulders on a cool summer evening. And they double up nicely as home textiles like table runners, sofa throws and even impromptu picnic blankets. Our peshtemal towels are made from the finest Turkish cotton, best of the best. They’re luxurious, absorbent and quick drying, and maintain their shape and texture beautifully, even after several washings. Choose from our selection of peshtemal / fouta towels to find the one that suits you best. Better yet, try them all, then mix and match when the mood strikes. See for yourself why the fabulous peshtemal has been popular around the world for centuries. _______________________________________________________________________________________ ==========> CARE INSTRUCTIONS * Before using your towel after your purchase, we recommend the towels to be soaked in cold water overnight (appr. 10 hours) and dried to provide the guaranteed softness and absorbency for your first use. * Machine wash your towels either in 30-40°C warm or cold water and with like colors. * Machine drying is not recommended * Only use detergent - softener or bleach is not recommended * Your towels will become softer after each wash _______________________________________________________________________________________ ==========> INTERNATIONAL ORDERS & SHIPPING Your order will be shipped within 1 business days via Royal Mail International Tracked & Signed service and expected delivery is in 3-7 days. Rate this description Did you find the above description useful? Let Etsy know.