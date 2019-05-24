Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Intimates
Wacoal
Cotton Suede® Briefs
$18.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Bloomingdale's
Elasticized lace waistband.
Featured in 1 story
This Is The Underwear You Should Be Wearing
by
Refinery29
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Acne Studios
Denise Putty
$55.00
from
Acne Studios
BUY
DETAILS
Commando
Tiny Thong
$22.00
from
Commando
BUY
DETAILS
Eloise
Aurelie Set
$29.90
from
Anthropologie
BUY
DETAILS
Commando
Double-take Thong
$26.00
from
Commando
BUY
More from Wacoal
DETAILS
Wacoal
Fire And Lace Boyshort
$28.00
from
Wacoal
BUY
DETAILS
Wacoal
Embrace Lace Tanga Panty
$32.00
$18.95
from
HerRoom
BUY
DETAILS
Wacoal
Sport High-impact Underwire Bra 855170
$65.00
$39.00
from
Macy's
BUY
DETAILS
Wacoal
Red Carpet Convertible Strapless Bra
$68.00
from
Wacoal
BUY
More from Intimates
DETAILS
Ganni
Recycled Printed Accessories Stockings
$60.00
from
Ganni
BUY
DETAILS
Torrid
Black High Waist Lace Cheeky Panty
$18.89
from
Torrid
BUY
DETAILS
Uniqlo
Women Boyshorts
$5.90
$3.90
from
Uniqlo
BUY
DETAILS
TomboyX
4.5" Trunks
$40.00
from
TomboyX
BUY
More from Fashion
Paid Content
How To Dress For Fall When It Absolutely Still Feels Like Summer
var elem = new Array(); var mobilebuy = new Array(); var closebutton = new Array(); var init = false; var previous = 100; var mobile = false; var
by
Eliza Dumais
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted