Skims

Cotton Rib Tank

$34.00

Buy Now Review It

At Skims

One of the tried-and-true classics, our scoop neck cotton tank top is made to layer with breathable ribbed material. Added bonus: it hits right at the natural waist for a no-fuss, no-tuck fit. Complete the look with cotton leggings. classic tank, scoop front and back neck, no-cut design hits at natural waist Mercedes is size 2 and 5'8", wearing SKIMS S cotton rib jersey - 95% cotton / 5% spandex machine wash cold, do not bleach, tumble dry low, cool iron, do not dry clean imported