Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Marimekko
Cotton Poplin Dress
$365.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Marimekko
Need a few alternatives?
Marimekko
Cotton Poplin Dress
BUY
$365.00
Marimekko
Marimekko
Cotton Poplin Dress
BUY
$365.00
Marimekko
ASOS DESIGN
Tiered Textured Midi Dress
BUY
$84.00
$140.00
ASOS
Leo Lin
Pavilion Flutter Sleeve Dress
BUY
$699.00
The Iconic
More from Marimekko
Marimekko
Cotton Poplin Dress
BUY
$365.00
Marimekko
Marimekko
Cotton Poplin Skirt
BUY
$330.00
Marimekko
Marimekko
Cotton Poplin Dress
BUY
$365.00
Marimekko
Marimekko
Karsti Unikko
BUY
$220.00
Marimekko
More from Dresses
HVN
Marina Belted Shirt Dress
BUY
$945.92
Net-A-Porter
Tory Burch
Printed Broderie Anglaise Painters Dress
BUY
$1003.00
Farfetch
Marimekko
Cotton Poplin Dress
BUY
$365.00
Marimekko
Marimekko
Cotton Poplin Dress
BUY
$365.00
Marimekko
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted