Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Tops
COS
Cotton Long-sleeved Top
£17.00
Buy Now
Review It
At COS
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Sanctuary
Boyfriend For Life Shirt
$79.00
from
Sanctuary
BUY
DETAILS
Madewell
Chambray Boyfriend Shirt
$79.50
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Ganni
Charron Top
$190.00
$133.00
from
Forward By Elyse Walker
BUY
DETAILS
Bershka
Top With Ruffled Straps
$19.89
from
Bershka
BUY
More from COS
DETAILS
COS
Pleated Fold Over Dress
£79.00
from
COS
BUY
DETAILS
COS
Leather Shopper Bag
£135.00
from
COS
BUY
DETAILS
COS
Drapped Padded Shoulder Bag
£55.00
from
COS
BUY
DETAILS
COS
Speckled Wool Mix Socks
£10.00
from
COS
BUY
More from Tops
DETAILS
Little High Little Low x CT
Dreams T
$98.00
from
Little High Little Low
BUY
DETAILS
Violeta By Mango
Oversized Shirt
$79.99
from
Mango
BUY
DETAILS
Mary Katrantzou
Orla Top
$985.00
from
11 Honore
BUY
DETAILS
H&M
Ribbed Turtleneck Top
$9.99
from
H&M
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted