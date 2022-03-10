Madewell

Cotton-linen Relaxed Larsen Blazer

It's true—we made our fave just-a-touch oversized blazer even more relaxed by adding slouchy drop sleeves. Made of a breezy blend of cotton and linen, it walks the line between professional and laid-back (especially worn suit-style with the matching pants). Plus, two pockets on the outside and one on the inside mean you can go hands free. Full-length sleeves. Interior pocket. Regular fit. Body length: 30". 70% cotton/30% linen. Do Well: We partner with the Better Cotton Initiative to improve cotton farming globally. Machine wash. Import. NE403