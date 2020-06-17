Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Intimates
Savage x Fenty
Cotton Jersey Bralette
$25.00
$10.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Savage x Fenty
Need a few alternatives?
Bravado Designs
Full Cup Nursing Bra
$35.00
$24.50
from
Nordstrom
BUY
ThirdLove
24/7 Lace Back T-shirt Bra
$76.00
from
ThirdLove
BUY
Hanes
Convertible Seamless Wire Free Bra
$14.00
$9.02
from
Amazon
BUY
Commando
Butter Comfy Bralette
$68.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
More from Savage x Fenty
Savage x Fenty
Cotton Jersey Bralette
$25.00
$10.00
from
Savage x Fenty
BUY
Savage x Fenty
Savage X Booty Short
$30.00
from
Savage x Fenty
BUY
Savage x Fenty
Savage X Bralette
$25.00
from
Savage x Fenty
BUY
Savage x Fenty
Floral Lace G-string
$16.50
from
Savage x Fenty
BUY
More from Intimates
Allbirds
Women's Trino™ Thong
£15.00
from
Allbirds
BUY
Bravado Designs
Full Cup Nursing Bra
$35.00
$24.50
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Auden
Cotton Boyshort With Lace Waistband
$6.00
from
Target
BUY
Parade
Cheeky
$9.00
from
Parade
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted