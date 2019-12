Genuine People

Cotton Dress

$165.00

Buy Now Review It

At Genuine People

Insis Femme cotton dress in white features pleats at front and back, half puff sleeve, button front, and bow ties. Size & Fit View product measurements Size Length Bust XXS 42.1"/107cm 50.4"/128cm XS 42.5"/108cm 52.0"/132cm S 42.9"/109cm 53.5"/136cm M 43.1"/110cm 55.1"/140cm Model is wearing size small and is 5'7" 31" bust, 24" waist, 35" hips Content & Care 100% Cotton Hand wash Imported