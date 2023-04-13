Ivy City

Cotton Candy Dress

$128.00

At Ivy City

This magical dress is packed with the most whimsical details --- a flowy skirt, super soft 100% cotton, smocked bodice, and a subtle square neck-line that doesn't sacrifice coverage. Perfect for gender reveals, parties and just because. Designed by women for women. Only found here. Also available in matching MINI and BABY sizes! *note: this dress is the same silhouette as past best-selling styles "Sweet Caroline", "Ophelia" and "Sweet Tea".