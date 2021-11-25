Swarovski

Cosmopolitan Watch

£185.00 £111.00

Casual yet striking, this Swarovski watch is a glamorous accessory that adds a sparkling touch to every outfit. The dazzling silver-tone dial and the stainless steel case create an alluring look. A stainless steel bracelet finishes the timeless design. The precise Swiss-made watch is water resistant up to 50 m and is an excellent combination of elegance and utility. Article no.: 5517807 Collection: Cosmopolitan Colour: Silver tone Case size: 32 mm Watch strap length: 16.5 cm Material: Crystals, Stainless steel Strap material: Metal Made in: Switzerland Mechanism: Quartz