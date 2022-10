Cosmedix

Cosmedix Clarity Skin-clarifying Serum

$78.00

Buy Now Review It

At Adore Beauty

Cosmedix Clarity Serum is a unique and very effective blemish fighting product, formulated without irritating ingredients. Designed to calm, correct and support the skin. It helps mattify the look of skin and is gently exfoliating. This serum is ideal for problem skin, ingrown hairs, oily skin and enlarged pores, and impure skin.