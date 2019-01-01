Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
GRLFRND
Corset Belt
$198.00
$30.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Forward By Elyse Walker
100% cotton. Made in USA. Lace up front detail. Back zip closure. Our Style No. GRLF-WB2. Manufacturer Style No. GF4094866.
Featured in 1 story
30 Great Gifts To Grab While They're On Sale
by
Ray Lowe
Need a few alternatives?
BCBG
Scallop Cutout Corset Waist Belt
$138.00
from
BCBG
BUY
Alaia
Laser-cut Leather Waist Belt
$1690.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Wild Fable
Double Grommet Chain Belt
$15.00
from
Target
BUY
promoted
Pieces
Ring Belt
$19.00
from
ASOS
BUY
More from GRLFRND
GRLFRND
Helena Distressed Mid-rise Straight-leg Jeans
$228.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
GRLFRND
Mica Jeans
$248.00
from
Revolve
BUY
GRLFRND
Sarai Reversible Cropped Shearling And Denim Jacket
$1195.00
from
Moda Operandi
BUY
GRLFRND
Kiara High Rise Distressed Jean
$248.00
from
Need Supply
BUY
More from Belts
Anthropologie
Sydney Belt Bag
$78.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
B-Low The Belt
B-low The Belt Circle Chain Belt
£149.00
from
Farfetch
BUY
B-Low The Belt
Circle Chain Belt
£148.00
from
Farfetch
BUY
Rixo London
Tanya – Gold Plated
£150.00
from
Rixo London
BUY
More from Shopping
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
19 White Pieces To Wear After Labor Day, Because Nobody Tells Us ...
We all know that fashion “rules” are the most fun when they’re broken, and the supposed forbidden-ness of wearing white after Labor Day might be one
by
Emily Ruane
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted