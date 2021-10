CORETERNO

Coreterno The Secret Scented Candle

$136.00

Buy Now Review It

At Wolf & Badger

AROMATIC POISON SCENTED CANDLE FRESH GINGER, BASIL, CEDAR WOOD, EUCALYPTUS, FRESIA, JASMIN. "Some feelings are meant to be kept hidden, kept close to the soul. You create magic when you hold your inner and precious secrets close." Our Aphrodite Scented Candles are preciously enriched by fragrances crafted in the heart of Italy and made of top quality mineral and vegetable wax.