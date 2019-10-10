Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Nili Lotan
Core Silk Charmeuse Slip Gown
$595.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Barneys New York
Nili Lotan's Core slip gown is composed of black silk charmeuse. A signature style for the New York label, the chic, minimalist piece is finished with adjustable spaghetti straps for an optimal fit.
Need a few alternatives?
& Other Stories
Side Slit Midi Slip Dress
$99.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
Marée Pour Toi
Light Blue Silk Slip Dress With Lace
$160.00
$55.98
from
CoEdition
BUY
Urban Outfitters
Luna Satin Cowl Neck Slip Dress
$69.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Charlie Holiday
Nina Midi Dress
$79.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
More from Nili Lotan
Nili Lotan
Shon Cotton-blend Twill Tapered Pants
$375.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Nili Lotan
Print Silk Slipdress
$595.00
$394.90
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Nili Lotan
Print Silk Slipdress
$595.00
$394.90
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Nili Lotan
Brienne Silk Chiffon Dress
$825.00
$495.00
from
Nili Lotan
BUY
More from Dresses
Kachel
Diane Silk Bias Slip Dress
$220.00
$129.95
from
Anthropologie
BUY
& Other Stories
Side Slit Midi Slip Dress
$99.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
Know One Cares
Animal Print Satin Slip Dress
$26.97
from
Nordstrom Rack
BUY
Marée Pour Toi
Light Blue Silk Slip Dress With Lace
$160.00
$55.98
from
CoEdition
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted