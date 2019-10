Charles & Keith

Corduroy Sculptural Heel Knee High Boots

$79.00

Buy Now Review It

At Charles & Keith

Boots that look as incredible as they will make you feel. Strike the high-low sweet spot by layering an oversized sweater dress over these mustard brown corduroy knee high boot for the ultimate fall look. Colour: Mustard Almond toe Sculptural heel Side zip closure Breathable lining