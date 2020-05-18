Xhilaration

Coral Tie-dye Bikini Bottom

$19.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Add a bold touch to your swimwear with the Cheeky V-Front Bikini Bottom from Xhilaration™. This women's swim bottom pops in a vibrant coral pink-on-light pink tie-dye design for an eye-catching piece you're sure to love. A V-cut front and cheeky back show a little more skin for a playful edge, while added spandex lets you move with comfort and opaque material ensures you stay covered both in and out of the water. Pair the tie-dye bikini bottoms with the matching Xhilaration™ swim top for a bright, coordinated look, or let the pattern stand out by pairing with a simple black or white swim top.