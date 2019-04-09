Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Skirts
Mara Hoffman
Cora Skirt
$325.00
$260.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Shopbop
Fabric: Plain weave Gathered at waist Check pattern Wrap silhouette Knee length Tie at waist Unlined Shell: 100% cotton Wash cold Imported, India Style #MARAH41599
Featured in 1 story
19 Sale Items To Buy Now On Shopbop
by
Eliza Huber
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Alice + Olivia
Caprice Wide Waist Band Pleated Skirt
$440.00
from
Alice + Olivia
BUY
DETAILS
By Malene Birger
Isabella Full Skirt
$395.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
DETAILS
Tess Giberson
Long Skirt With Placket
$645.00
from
The Dreslyn
BUY
DETAILS
Zara
Sequin Skirt
$99.90
from
Zara
BUY
More from Mara Hoffman
DETAILS
Mara Hoffman
Extended Sizes Francesca Dress
£504.17
£374.09
from
Mara Hoffman
BUY
DETAILS
Mara Hoffman
Mara Hoffman Iodine Linen Dress
£355.00
from
Browns
BUY
DETAILS
Mara Hoffman
Cutout Maillot
$195.00
$117.00
from
The Outnet
BUY
DETAILS
Mara Hoffman
Reva Bikini Bottom
$145.00
from
Mara Hoffman
BUY
More from Skirts
DETAILS
Mango
Wool Fringed Skirt
$119.99
from
Mango
BUY
DETAILS
AMUR
Vicky Skirt
$398.00
from
Maison de Mode
BUY
DETAILS
H&M
Pleated Wrap-front Skirt
$49.99
from
H&M
BUY
DETAILS
Anthropologie
Ashton Sweater Pencil Skirt
$198.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
More from Shopping
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
19 White Pieces To Wear After Labor Day, Because Nobody Tells Us ...
We all know that fashion “rules” are the most fun when they’re broken, and the supposed forbidden-ness of wearing white after Labor Day might be one
by
Emily Ruane
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted