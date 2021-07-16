Sigma

Cor-de-rose Blush Palette

£37.50 £30.00

Buy Now Review It

At Beauty Bay

A six-colour blush palette. Get all the rose tones covered with the Sigma Cor-de-Rose Blush Palette. This six-colour palette features all the blushes you need to add pops of colour and rosy hues to your complexion. Each buttery formula is buildable and blendable on the cheek, whilst the six tones have been curated to suit a wide range of skin tones. For healthy-looking skin, this is the palette. Vegan Cruelty-free