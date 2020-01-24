Ugg

Coquette Slipper

$120.00

Model: 5125 Take your self-care seriously with this slipper. As soft as it is versatile, the Coquette features our soft sheepskin and a lightweight sole that travels both indoors and out with ease. Pair with athleisure basics or a midi skirt and tank for casual daytime wear. This product was made in a factory that supports women in our supply chain with the help of HERproject, a collaborative initiative that creates partnerships with brands like ours to empower and educate women in the workplace. 17mm Twinface sheepskin upper 17mm sheepskin insole Treadlite by UGG™ outsole for comfort Polyester binding Suede label with embossed UGG® logo RN 88276 view more