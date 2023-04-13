Homarden

Copper Watering Can (40oz)

$40.99 $29.99

Buy Now Review It

💧 IDEAL SIZE - This fairly small watering can (40 oz., 1 L, 0.3 gallon) allows effortless plant watering as indoor watering can / water can for plants 💪 DURABLE - High-quality galvanized steel prevents rusting, which makes it the perfect garden watering can outdoor ✅ FLEXIBLE DESIGN - Easy use watering, reach and water indoor hanging or any outdoor plants with the functional long spout 🚰 SIMPLE REFILLING - Small can size and free-standing fill hole allow quick refilling and usable as kids watering can 😍 RETRON DESIGN - Attractive copper watering can and unique mini watering cans finished with high quality paint. Ideal Ideal gardening Christmas gift and perfect for decoration