Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Décor
St. Frank
Copper Pod Bowl
$48.00
Buy Now
Review It
At St. Frank
Copper artistry, which dates back to the 4th millennium BCE in the Himalaya region, has historically been used in... READ MORE
Featured in 1 story
The Best Home Shopping Sites
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Land of Nod
Pennants
$39.00
from
Land of Nod
BUY
DETAILS
Threshold
Brass Egret Figure
$14.24
from
Target
BUY
DETAILS
C. Jere
Urchin Wall Sculpture
$500.00
from
Housing Works
BUY
DETAILS
Free People
Painted Bell
$18.00
from
Free People
BUY
More from St. Frank
DETAILS
St. Frank
Brown Alpaca Decorative Accessory
$24.00
from
St. Frank
BUY
DETAILS
St. Frank
Kaleidoscope Kilim Playing Cards
$14.00
from
St. Frank
BUY
DETAILS
St. Frank
Charcoal Classic Mud Cloth Picture Frame
$45.00
$8.00
from
St. Frank
BUY
DETAILS
St. Frank
Indigo Lxxxvii Lumbar Pillow
$175.00
$125.00
from
St. Frank
BUY
More from Décor
DETAILS
Opalhouse
Zebra Woven Rug
$149.99
$134.99
from
Target.com
BUY
DETAILS
Lulu & Georgia
Lemon Wallpaper
$225.00
$112.00
from
Lulu & Georgia
BUY
DETAILS
Terrain
Geometric Outdoor Rug
$98.00
$69.95
from
Terrain
BUY
DETAILS
Paddywax
Cedarwood & Moss
$22.00
$18.70
from
Paddywax
BUY
More from Home
Home
All The Home Sales Worth Shopping This Week
If we could avoid ever paying full-price for another purchase, you bet your ass we would — which is exactly why we created a roundup solely devoted to
by
Elizabeth Buxton
College
Real College Students Share Their Dorm Room Storage Essentials
The typical college dorm room is cramped enough with just one person, but add in a roommate or two, and you've got to get pretty creative with storage and
by
Olivia Harrison
Home
Don't Miss This Direct-From-Dyson Sale On eBay
In addition to residing in a penthouse apartment with our Scottish fold kitten, an unlimited stash of luxury beauty products, and Noah Centineo, our dream
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted