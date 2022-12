Anthropologie

Style No. 45549492AA; Color Code: 050 Abstract blooms swirl and blossom around this intricately hand-painted vase. Hand-glazed stoneware Due to the handcrafted nature of this item, expect slight variation in the appearance of each unique piece Watertight Hand wash Imported Dimensions Small: 5"H, 6" diameter Medium: 8.5"H, 5.5" diameter Large: 11"H, 7" diameter