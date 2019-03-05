Coola

Give your skin an immediate line-smoothing matte finish and fight signs of aging caused by the sun with this antioxidant-infused farm to face sourced broad spectrum spf 30 mineral sunscreen. This unscented and lightly tinted formula is made with natural rose hip oil which is rich in free radical fighting vitamin c. Naturally calming evening primrose and flax seed oils deliver abundant omega-3 and gamma-linoleic acid to improve elasticity and help skin retain moisture. Natural shea butter smoothes and hydrates while the phyto-protector plankton extract rejuvenates skin. Formulated for all skin types and tones, including those that are especially sensitive or oily. Brand Story COOLA offers sun protection for a range of skin types and lifestyles- from the sensitive nature of FACE and LIPLUX, to the versatile BODY, and the demands of SPORT.