Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Pants
Free People
Cool Harbor Wide-leg Pants
$128.00
$69.95
Buy Now
Review It
At Free People
Need a few alternatives?
Reformation
Cary High Rise Slouchy Wide Leg Corduroy Pants
BUY
£100.80
£168.00
Reformation
Free People
Cool Harbor Wide-leg Pants
BUY
$69.95
$128.00
Free People
Yours Clothing
Curve Grey Stretch Soft Touch Faux Suede Joggers
BUY
$37.00
Yours Clothing
Claudie Pierlot
Panelled Wide-leg Mid-rise Suede Trousers
BUY
$305.00
$370.00
Selfridges
More from Free People
Free People
Cool Harbor Wide-leg Pants
BUY
$69.95
$128.00
Free People
Free People
Fringe Out Vegan Suede Jacket
BUY
$168.00
Free People
Free People
Two Timin Midi Dress
BUY
£158.00
Free People
Free People
Binx Sweater
BUY
$98.00
Free People
More from Pants
Reformation
Cary High Rise Slouchy Wide Leg Corduroy Pants
BUY
£100.80
£168.00
Reformation
Free People
Cool Harbor Wide-leg Pants
BUY
$69.95
$128.00
Free People
Yours Clothing
Curve Grey Stretch Soft Touch Faux Suede Joggers
BUY
$37.00
Yours Clothing
Claudie Pierlot
Panelled Wide-leg Mid-rise Suede Trousers
BUY
$305.00
$370.00
Selfridges
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted