Fit & Fresh

Cool Coolers Reusable Ice Packs

$7.99 $7.00

Buy Now Review It

SLIM ICE PACKS: Whether you’re headed back to work, school, or just want to escape the house for a picnic, these Cool Coolers Slim Ice Packs are perfectly sized for all types of bags. Pack them in lunch bags, coolers, beach bags, picnic baskets and more! COMPACT DESIGN: These ice packs are slim and compact, yet powerful. They are perfect for tight spaces or stacking together for even greater cooling power. Each ice pack measures 4.75" x 4.75" x 0.25" making them the perfect size for everyday use. LONG-LASTING: These reusable ice packs are designed to last long so you can head out knowing that what you pack will stay cool and fresh until you are ready to eat. For maximum cooling power, freeze the ice packs the night before use. HEALTHY AND SAFE: Included in this set are 4 reusable non-toxic, BPA-Free plastic ice packs. Prevent germs from the cafeteria, shared office refrigerator, or takeout containers by packing a lunch with these ice packs. Hand wash only, do not microwave. WE ARE FIT & FRESH: Proudly designed by women, for women, we are dedicated to supporting your healthy lifestyle. We know that the key to living your best life is creating a colorful balance & we’re here with a line of accessories to help you do just that.