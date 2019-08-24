From self-made businesswoman and mom BETHENNY FRANKEL: a story inspired by her own life about two siblings-a new baby and one diva dog.Features Read-Aloud/Read-to-Me functionality where available.Cookie the dog is Mommy's Furry Baby and everything is just the way Cookie likes it...until one day when Mommy comes home with a real baby! Little "-Peanut"- is suddenly getting all the attention, and Cookie gets left behind. As Peanut gets older, and walks and talks, Cookie is forced to make room in her doggy life for the little girl. After throwing Mommy a tea party, Cookie and Peanut realize they can have a lot of fun together. Cookie is a furry big sister now!