Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Earrings
Elüke
Convex Oval Earrings
$51.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Elüke
A fine staple. Nothing more, nothing less. Fabricated in 10mm gold brass with a .925 sterling silver ear post.
Need a few alternatives?
The Vintage Royalty
The Jodi
$42.00
from
The Vintage Royalty
BUY
Stellar 79
Twirl Earrings 18 Karat Gold Vermeil
£225.00
from
Stellar 79
BUY
Otiumberg
Crescent Stud With Amethyst & Yellow Gold Vermeil
£50.00
from
Otiumberg
BUY
promoted
A New Day
Shell Drop Earrings
$9.99
from
Target
BUY
More from Earrings
The Vintage Royalty
The Jodi
$42.00
from
The Vintage Royalty
BUY
Stellar 79
Twirl Earrings 18 Karat Gold Vermeil
£225.00
from
Stellar 79
BUY
Otiumberg
Crescent Stud With Amethyst & Yellow Gold Vermeil
£50.00
from
Otiumberg
BUY
promoted
A New Day
Shell Drop Earrings
$9.99
from
Target
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted