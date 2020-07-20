Camille Jewelry

Convertible Station Chain Necklace For Masks

Our innovative convertible necklaces hooks to your masks allowing you to carry them hands free. ( NO MORE: hanging under your chin or in your pocket/ handbag) Our design is like no other in the market! Pull apart the magnet closure to open the chains or cord and slip the masks easily over your ears. When you don't need to wear your mask, pull off your ears and close magnet. Allowing you to access your mask at all times. Our chains are signature to our Camille Jewelry collections. Once you no longer want to wear your mask, turn chain with closure's to the back. Now you can wear a super cool designer chain to enjoy in your jewelry wardrobe! Safety and style never compromised! Gold plated brass base Magnetic closure (not to be used with a pacemaker) Lobster claw connection to connect to mask Oval link style chain Convertible design Please allow 1-3 days for assembly. Handmade in NYC Coated with Tarnish Me Not on closure components.