Natasha Lunn

Conversations On Love

$35.00 $27.75

Buy Now Review It

At Booktopia

A celebration of love in all its forms Every day we think about love, and every day love eludes us. Maybe you are hoping to begin a new relationship, or in a secret place in your heart, gathering the courage to leave one. Maybe you're in a long-term partnership, wondering how to sustain love through life's many storms. Maybe you're a parent and you want to be a better one; or you've lost a parent, and that loss suddenly dwarves everything else. After years of interviewing people about their relationships, Natasha Lunn learnt that these daily questions about love are often rooted in three bigger ones- how do we find love? How do we sustain it? And how do we survive when we lose it? Interviewing authors and experts, Philippa Perry on falling in love slowly to Alain de Botton on the psychology of being alone, from Dolly Alderton on vulnerability to Diana Evans on parenthood, as well as drawing on her own experience, Natasha Lunn guides us through the complexities of these three questions. The result is a book to learn from, to lose and find yourself in. The real-life love stories will leave you feeling hopeful and seen, while the insights from experts will transform the way you think about your relationships. Above all, Conversations on Love will remind you that love is fragile, sturdy, mundane, beautiful; a thing always worth fighting for.